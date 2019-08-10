North Korea projectile appears to be short-range ballistic missile: South Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s latest projectile appears to be a short-range ballistic missile, South Korea said on Saturday.

The launch on Saturday morning was aimed at testing capabilities of North Korea’s new type of short-range missile it is developing on its own, as well as protesting South Korea-U.S. joint drills this month, the South Korean presidential office said in a statement.

Pyongyang fired two projectiles into the sea off its eastern coast on Saturday in its latest weapons launch following a series of missile tests in recent months.

The presidential office said the chief of South Korea’s national security office, the country’s defense minister and head of the intelligence agency held a video conference to discuss North Korea’s weapons launch.