World News
August 10, 2019 / 12:58 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

North Korea projectile appears to be short-range ballistic missile: South Korea

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s latest projectile appears to be a short-range ballistic missile, South Korea said on Saturday.

The launch on Saturday morning was aimed at testing capabilities of North Korea’s new type of short-range missile it is developing on its own, as well as protesting South Korea-U.S. joint drills this month, the South Korean presidential office said in a statement.

Pyongyang fired two projectiles into the sea off its eastern coast on Saturday in its latest weapons launch following a series of missile tests in recent months.

The presidential office said the chief of South Korea’s national security office, the country’s defense minister and head of the intelligence agency held a video conference to discuss North Korea’s weapons launch.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Sandra Maler

