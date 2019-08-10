World News
August 10, 2019 / 10:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

North Korea says no inter-Korean talks unless South Korea, U.S. end military drills

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Picture

SEOUL (Reuters) - There will not be inter-Korean talks unless South Korea and the United States end joint military exercises that set North Korea as an “enemy,” a senior official at Pyongyang’s foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Kwon Jong Gun, director-general for American affairs at the ministry, said South Korea talked “nonsense” by urging the North to stop missile tests which served its right to self-defense.

“Given that the military exercise clearly puts us as an enemy in its concept,” Kwon said in a statement carried by state media KCNA.

“They should think that an inter-Korean contact itself will be difficult to be made unless they put an end to such a military exercise or before they make a plausible excuse or an explanation in a sincere manner.”

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below