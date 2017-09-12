South Korea says North Korea must stop challenging peace, end nuclear program

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea welcomed on Tuesday a new U.N. Security Council resolution imposing additional sanctions on North Korea over its sixth nuclear test and said the only way for Pyongyang to escape isolation and economic hardship is to end its nuclear program.

FILE PHOTO: South Korean national flags hang on a barbed-wire fence near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

“North Korea needs to realize that a reckless challenge against international peace will only bring about even stronger international sanctions against it,” the South’s presidential Blue House said.