World News
May 4, 2019 / 7:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Korea urges North Korea to avoid raising military tension

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea on Saturday urged North Korea to “stop action that intensifies military tension on the Korean peninsula,” saying it is “very concerned about” the North’s firing of short-range projectiles.

The government also said Pyongyang’s latest action goes against an inter-Korean military agreement.

“We expect North Korea to actively join efforts toward the fast resumption of denuclearization talks,” a presidential spokeswoman said in a statement.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
