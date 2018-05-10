FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 2:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Korean foreign minister to strategize with Pompeo ahead of Korea summits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s foreign minister will meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for the first time on Friday, with discussions expected to set the stage for a summit between their leaders later in May, his ministry said in a statement.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha arrives to meet with the House Committee on Foreign Affairs in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

The minister, Kang Kyung-wha, will report on the results of last month’s summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and discuss upcoming talks between the United States and North Korea, the ministry said.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Moon are scheduled to hold a summit in Washington on May 22, with Trump expected to meet Kim shortly after.

Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Robert Birsel

