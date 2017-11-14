FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's Moon says unlikely for North Korea to completely denuclearize in a short time
November 14, 2017 / 10:58 AM / in 31 minutes

South Korea's Moon says unlikely for North Korea to completely denuclearize in a short time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday it would not be easy for North Korea to completely destroy its nuclear weapons in a short time considering the state of its arsenal.

South Korea's President Moon Jae-In delivers a statement during the 19th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Republic of Korea Summit on the sidelines of the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related summits at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Manila, Philippines November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Noel Celis/Pool

Speaking to reporters in the Philippines, Moon also said if North Korea agreed to talks, negotiations could be held with all options open although it was too early to say specifically what.

Moon’s remarks were made available by his presidential office, the Blue House.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel

