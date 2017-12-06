FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
December 6, 2017 / 10:59 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

North Korea says U.S. threats make war unavoidable on Korean peninsula: KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Large joint drills by the U.S. and South Korean militaries and U.S. threats of a preemptive war against Pyongyang have made outbreak of war on the Korean peninsula ‘an established fact’, a spokesman for the North’s foreign ministry said.

U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets take part in a joint aerial drill exercise called 'Vigilant Ace' between U.S. and South Korea, at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

“The remaining question now is: when will the war break out?” the spokesman said late on Wednesday in a statement carried by its official KCNA news agency.

“We do not wish for a war but shall not hide from it, and should the U.S. miscalculate our patience and light the fuse for a nuclear war, we will surely make the U.S. dearly pay the consequences with our mighty nuclear force which we have consistently strengthened.”

Reporting by Soyoung Kim in Seoul; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
