March 15, 2018 / 7:33 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

China says North Korean foreign minister on his way to Sweden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho is on his way to Sweden via Beijing, China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday, amid preparations for a planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

FILE PHOTO: North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho walks to speak to the media outside the Millennium hotel New York, U.S., September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comments at a regular briefing in Beijing.

Trump and Kim have committed to meeting at a time and place to be determined before the end of May to discuss North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Richard Borsuk

