January 17, 2018 / 8:57 PM / a few seconds ago

Tillerson says evidence sanctions 'really starting to hurt' North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PALO ALTO, Calif. (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday the United States was getting a lot of evidence that international sanctions were “really starting to hurt” North Korea, and praised China for its efforts in putting pressure on Pyongyang.

Tillerson told an event at Stanford University in California that South Korean President Moon Jae-in had attributed North Korea’s recent willingness to talk to South Korea to the pain of sanctions.

Tillerson added that he was confident the pressure would eventually bring North Korea to the negotiating table over its nuclear and missile programs.

