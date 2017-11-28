FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump, Japan's Abe agree to boost deterrence against North Korea: Japan government
A turning point in Zimbabwe
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Pricey tech stocks hog global market spotlight
Pricey tech stocks hog global market spotlight
Slim chance of Kochs taking over Meredith media
Slim chance of Kochs taking over Meredith media
#World News
November 28, 2017 / 11:06 PM / in 2 hours

Trump, Japan's Abe agree to boost deterrence against North Korea: Japan government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to boost their response to North Korea’s missile program and urged China to do more, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Shinzo Abe, Japan's Prime Minister (R), speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a news conference at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota/Pool

In a phone call the leaders “agreed to strengthen our deterrence capability against the North Korean threat,” Yasutoshi Nishimura, deputy chief cabinet secretary, told reporters after Pyongyang fired what Japan said appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile into waters in Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

Trump and Abe also “agreed that China needs to play an increased role” in countering North Korea, Nishimura said.

They did not discuss military options toward North Korea, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a separate news conference.

Japan will work closely with the United States and South Korea in response to the missile launch, Suga said.

Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi and Tim Kelly; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
