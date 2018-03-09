FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 12:48 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

Trump will accept invitation to meet North Korea's Kim: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will accept an invitation to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a place and time to be determined, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump announces a presidential proclamation placing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports while surrounded by workers from the steel and aluminum industries at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“President Trump greatly appreciates the nice words of the South Korean delegation and President Moon. He will accept the invitation to meet with Kim Jong Un at a place and time to be determined. We look forward to the denuclearization of North Korea. In the meantime, all sanctions and maximum pressure must remain,” she said in a statement.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler

