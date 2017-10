FILE PHOTO: China's President Xi Jinping arrives for the ceremony to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the China's People's Liberation Army at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said he would speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday night about the “very dangerous” situation regarding North Korea.

“Hopefully, it will all work out,” Trump told reporters at his New Jersey golf resort. “Nobody loves a peaceful solution better than President Trump that I can tell you.”