March 6, 2018 / 7:40 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Trump declines to identify preconditions for North Korea talks, eyes progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday declined to say whether he had any preconditions for talks with North Korea and said there had been progress with the country.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“We have come certainly a long way, at least rhetorically, with North Korea,” he told reporters in the Oval Office.

“The statements coming out of South Korea and North Korea have been very positive. That would be a great thing for the world.”

Trump praised North Korea for its participation at the Olympics.

“I thought North Korea was terrific. They came out. They went into the Olympics, they went in with good spirit. They did well ... Let’s see if we can carry it over,” he said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by James Dalgleish

