U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton, New York for a fundraising luncheon to benefit his reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee in Southampton, New York, U.S., August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told him missile testing would stop when U.S.-South Korea joint exercises ended.

Trump said in a tweet that Kim complained in a letter of the “ridiculous and expensive” exercises and would like to meet and start negotiations as soon as the joint drills were over.