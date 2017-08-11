FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Trump says he hopes North Korea understands gravity of situation
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 11, 2017 / 7:49 PM / a day ago

Trump says he hopes North Korea understands gravity of situation

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) sits with (L-R) Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, Assistant to the President and Director of the Domestic Policy Council Andrew Bremberg and his daughter and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump as he speaks to reporters during a workforce and economic discussion where he addressed questions about North Korea at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey U.S. August 11, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday he hoped North Korea "fully" understood the gravity of his words warning Pyongyang against taking any military action against the United States or its allies.

"I hope that they are going to fully understand the gravity of what I said, and what I said is what I mean," Trump told reporters at his golf resort in New Jersey. "Those words are very easy to understand."

Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.