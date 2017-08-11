FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says he hopes North Korea understands gravity of situation
August 11, 2017 / 7:49 PM / in 2 months

Trump says he hopes North Korea understands gravity of situation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) sits with (L-R) Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, Assistant to the President and Director of the Domestic Policy Council Andrew Bremberg and his daughter and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump as he speaks to reporters during a workforce and economic discussion where he addressed questions about North Korea at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey U.S. August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday he hoped North Korea “fully” understood the gravity of his words warning Pyongyang against taking any military action against the United States or its allies.

“I hope that they are going to fully understand the gravity of what I said, and what I said is what I mean,” Trump told reporters at his golf resort in New Jersey. “Those words are very easy to understand.”

Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech

