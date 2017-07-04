FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump tweets about latest North Korea missile launch
#World News
July 4, 2017 / 2:55 AM / a month ago

Trump tweets about latest North Korea missile launch

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Twitter message it was "hard to believe South Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer", hours after North Korea launched on Tuesday its latest ballistic missile.

"Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all," Trump said on Twitter.

The White House had no immediate official comment on reports of North Korea launching a missile.

Reporting by Christine Kim in SEOUL and Ayesha Rascoe in WASHINGTON; Editing by Lincoln Feast

