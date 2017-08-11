FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump: military solutions 'locked and loaded' against North Korea threat
#World News
August 11, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 3 days ago

Trump: military solutions 'locked and loaded' against North Korea threat

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after a security briefing at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey U.S. August 10, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump issued another warning to North Korea on Friday with a reference to American weapons as being "locked and loaded."

"Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!" Trump wrote on Twitter, a day after his defense secretary said the United States was ready to counter any threat from Pyongyang.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

