FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#World News
January 11, 2018 / 9:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says 'probably' has a good relationship with North Korea's Kim: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he “probably” has a very good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un,” Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. “I have relationships with people. I think you people are surprised.”

Asked whether he has spoken with the North Korean leader, Trump told the newspaper: ”I don’t want to comment on it. I’m not saying I have or haven’t. I just don’t want to comment.”

Reporting by Makini Brice; Writing by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.