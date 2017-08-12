FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 12, 2017 / 5:29 PM / 2 days ago

Trump, Macron agree to work together on North Korea: White House

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 13, 2017.Alain Jocard/Pool

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone on Saturday and agreed to work together on a crisis on the Korean Peninsula, the White House said in a statement.

"They discussed the need to confront the increasingly dangerous situation associated with North Korea's destabilizing and escalatory behavior," the White House said in a statement.

In recent days, Trump and the North Korean regime have engaged in heated rhetoric about the Asian nation's nuclear weapons program.

Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

