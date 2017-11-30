Trump, South Korea's Moon discuss next steps on North Korea: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to South Korean President Moon Jae-In on Thursday for the second time since North Korea launched its latest missile to discuss their response, the White House said.

“The presidents reiterated their strong commitment to enhancing the alliance’s deterrence and defense capabilities,” it said in a statement. “Both leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to compelling North Korea to return to the path of denuclearization at any cost.”