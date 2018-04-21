Trump says progress being made by all, after North Korea vows to stop nuclear tests

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday welcomed a statement by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that he will suspend nuclear and missile tests immediately and abolish a nuclear test site, saying in a tweet: “Progress being made for all!”

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Naval Air Station Key West for a visit to the Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF South) federal anti-smuggling and anti-drug trafficking agency in Key West, Florida, U.S. April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump earlier tweeted: “North Korea has agreed to suspend all Nuclear Tests and close up a major test site. This is very good news for North Korea and the World - big progress! Look forward to our Summit.”