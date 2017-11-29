FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump, after talk with China's Xi, says North Korea faces more sanctions
November 29, 2017 / 2:56 PM / in 2 hours

Trump, after talk with China's Xi, says North Korea faces more sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said additional major sanctions would be imposed on North Korea after Pyongyang said it had tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile and that its nuclear weapons could reach the U.S. mainland.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“Just spoke to President Xi Jinping of China concerning the provocative actions of North Korea. Additional major sanctions will be imposed on North Korea today. This situation will be handled!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. He gave no other details about the sanctions.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
