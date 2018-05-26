FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 26, 2018 / 3:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump says his administration is unified on North Korea approach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Saturday that his administration is unified in its approach to North Korea.

U.S. President Donald Trump gesticulates as he returns from a trip to trip to Annapolis, Maryland, in Washington, U.S. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“There is ZERO disagreement within the Trump Administration as to how to deal with North Korea...and if there was, it wouldn’t matter,” the president wrote on Twitter.

The statement follows media reports of a rift between Trump national security adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over U.S. strategy on North Korea, as the two countries approach a possible summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

