April 12, 2018 / 4:23 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Trump says meetings being set up with North Korea's Kim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump praised China on Thursday for its help with North Korea and said meetings were being set up between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with governors and members of Congress at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“They have really been a great help to us at the border with North Korea,” Trump said of China. “They’ve been really terrific at helping us get to some kind of settlement.

“Meetings are being set up right now between myself and Kim Jong Un. I think it will be terrific. I think we’ll go in with a lot of respect and we’ll see what happens.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Doina Chiacu

