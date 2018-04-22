Trump says North Korea crisis 'a long way from conclusion'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the North Korean nuclear crisis is “a long way from conclusion,” tempering his welcome of Pyongyang’s announcement it was suspending nuclear and missile tests and scrapping its nuclear test site.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida U.S. April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

“We are a long way from conclusion on North Korea, maybe things will work out, and maybe they won’t - only time will tell....But the work I am doing now should have been done a long time ago!” he said on Twitter.