Trump says U.S. officials arrive in North Korea to prepare for talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday his team arrived in North Korea to arrange for his possible meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the media in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

In a message on Twitter, Trump said: “Our United States team has arrived in North Korea to make arrangements for the Summit between Kim Jong Un and myself. I truly believe North Korea has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial Nation one day. Kim Jong Un agrees with me on this. It will happen!”