Trump says U.S. 'totally prepared' for military option in North Korea

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States was prepared for a military option in handling the North Korea nuclear crisis but warned it would have dire consequences for the Communist country.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to reporters as he meets with members of the House Ways and Means Committee about proposed changes to the U.S. tax code at the White House in Washington, U.S. September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“We are totally prepared for the second option, not a preferred option,” Trump said at a White House news conference. “But if we take that option, it will be devastating, I can tell you that, devastating for North Korea. That’s called the military option. If we have to take it, we will.”