Trump says will be putting more sanctions on North Korea

NEW YORK (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States would be adding more sanctions on North Korea.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to address the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tensions have escalated in recent weeks over Pyongyang’s missile and nuclear weapons program, despite intense pressure from world powers.

“We will be putting more sanctions on North Korea,” Trump said in response to a question at a meeting with Afghan president Ashraf Ghani.

On Afghanistan, Trump said the U.S. military was doing more leading than fighting.