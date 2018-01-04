FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 4, 2018 / 11:48 AM / in 2 hours

Trump welcomes possible talks between North Korea and South Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Potential talks between North Korea and South Korea are “a good thing”, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday in a post on Twitter in which he also took credit for any dialogue after Seoul and Pyongyang this week signaled willingness to speak.

“Does anybody really believe that talks and dialogue would be going on between North and South Korea right now if I wasn’t firm, strong and willing to commit our total ‘might’ against the North,” Trump tweeted, adding that “talks are a good thing!”

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
