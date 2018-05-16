FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 4:22 PM / in 2 hours

Trump: 'we'll see' if North Korea summit still on, will insist on denuclearization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said it was unclear if his planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would still go forward and said he would continue to insist on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

“We’ll have to see,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if the summit was still on.

“No decision, we haven’t been notified at all ... We haven’t seen anything, we haven’t heard anything,” he said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

