U.S. will only talk to North Korea about freeing U.S. citizens: White House
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
#North Korea
October 2, 2017 / 6:55 PM / 19 days ago

U.S. will only talk to North Korea about freeing U.S. citizens: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration will not hold any talks with North Korea at this time, except for possible conversations about freeing U.S. citizens who have been detained there, the White House said on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement on the mass shooting in Las Vegas from the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“We’ve been clear that now is not the time to talk,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters, amplifying on a tweet from President Donald Trump over the weekend that had been seen as undercutting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

“The only conversations that have taken place, or that would, would be on bringing back Americans who have been detained,” Sanders said. “Beyond that, there will be no conversations with North Korea at this time.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
