A man takes a photo in front of a monitor showing news of North Korea's fresh threat in Tokyo, Japan, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is troubled by the “increase in confrontational rhetoric” on North Korea, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

“The Secretary-General remains extremely concerned by the ongoing situation and is troubled by the increase in confrontational rhetoric,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.