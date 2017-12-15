FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#World News
December 15, 2017 / 6:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tillerson: No preconditions for North Korea talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday said the United States would not accept any preconditions for diplomatic talks with North Korea, saying the Trump administration and the international community would continue to pressure Pyongyang

“We are not going to accept preconditions,” Tillerson told reporters after earlier remarks at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.