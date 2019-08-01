At U.N., Britain, France, Germany urge North Korea to hold 'meaningful' talks with U.S.

A man stands near a TV showing a file picture of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a news report on North Korea firing short-range ballistic missiles, in Seoul, South Korea, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Britain, France and Germany urged North Korea to engage in “meaningful” talks with the United States and said international sanctions need to be fully enforced until Pyongyang has dismantled its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

“We urge North Korea to take concrete steps toward its complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the U.S.,” British U.N. Ambassador Karen Pierce told reporters, with her French and German counterparts standing beside her.

Pierce spoke after the U.N. Security Council met behind closed doors over North Korea’s latest missile launches.