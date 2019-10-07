North Korea warns U.S., Europeans against raising its missile tests at U.N.

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - North Korea warned the United States, Britain, France and Germany on Monday that raising the issue of Pyongyang’s missile tests at the United Nations Security Council would “further urge our desire to defend our sovereignty.”

North Korean ambassador to the United Nations Kim Song speaks during a news conference in New York, U.S., October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The 15-member council is due to meet behind closed doors on Tuesday after North Korea said it had test-fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile last week. The discussion was requested by Germany with the support of Britain and France.

“We know well that the United States is behind impure moves of the UK, France and Germany,” North Korea’s U.N. Ambassador Kim Song told a small group of reporters at Pyongyang’s U.N. mission.

“The United States and its followers should bear in mind that if they raise the issue of our self-defensive measures at the U.N. Security Council meeting in this moment, it will further urge our desire to defend our sovereignty,” Kim said.

When asked how Pyongyang would defend its sovereignty and if it could involve further missile tests, he said, “Please carefully watch what we will do in the future,” and that “it does not mean the launch of another missile.”

The missile launch last Wednesday was the most provocative by North Korea since it resumed a dialogue with the United States in 2018. U.N. Security Council resolutions ban Pyongyang from using ballistic missile technology.

The test came ahead of fresh nuclear talks between North Korea and the United States in Sweden. The working-level talks were broken off on Saturday after Pyongyang blamed Washington for inflexibility.

Kim said he had no information on what the United States had offered North Korea at the talks.

North Korea said in a statement on Sunday there was no way the United States would bring alternative plans for their stalled nuclear talks to another meeting proposed by Sweden in two weeks. It warned that it would wait only until the end of the year for the United States to change course.

The U.S. State Department said it had accepted Sweden’s invitation to return for more discussions with Pyongyang in two weeks. When asked if North Korea would return to Sweden at that time, Kim deferred to the foreign ministry statement, which was unclear about whether Pyongyang would attend.