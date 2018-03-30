FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2018 / 7:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.N. blacklists dozens of ships, companies over North Korea smuggling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - A United Nations Security Council committee blacklisted 21 shipping companies, 27 ships and one individual on Friday over illegal North Korean oil and coal smuggling.

The U.N. Security Council has unanimously boosted sanctions on North Korea since 2006 in a bid to choke off funding for Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, banning exports including coal, iron, lead, textiles and seafood, and capping imports of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

