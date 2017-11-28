U.S. requests U.N. Security Council meet on North Korea missile launch: diplomats

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States and Japan have requested that the United Nations Security Council meet on Wednesday to discuss North Korea’s latest missile launch, diplomats said on Tuesday.
North Korea has been under U.N. sanctions since 2006 over its ballistic missiles and nuclear programs. Typically, China and Russia view only a test of a long-range missile or a nuclear weapons as a trigger for further possible U.N. sanctions.
