U.N. Security Council likely to meet next week over North Korea missile launch: diplomats

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council will likely meet behind closed doors on North Korea next week, diplomats said on Thursday, after Pyongyang said it had successfully test-fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile ahead of fresh nuclear talks with Washington.

The council discussion was requested by Germany with the support of Britain and France, the diplomats said.

The launch on Wednesday was the most provocative by North Korea since it resumed a dialogue with the United States in 2018. U.N. Security Council resolutions ban Pyongyang from using ballistic missile technology.