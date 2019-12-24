China calls on U.S. to take immediate action on North Korea accords

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China urged the United States on Tuesday to take immediate action to implement agreements reached with North Korea during last year’s summit in Singapore.

“China calls on US to take concrete steps asap to deliver what has been agreed in Singapore. We encourage DPRK & US to work out a feasible roadmap for establishing a permanent peace regime & realizing complete denuclearization on the Peninsula,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the People’s Daily in comments relayed on Twitter by the foreign ministry.

North Korea warned Washington earlier this month of a possible “Christmas gift” after its leader Kim Jong Un gave the United States until the end of the year to propose new concessions in talks over his country’s nuclear arsenal.

(This story corrects to remove quotes from immediate action in headline, first paragraph).