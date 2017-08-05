FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
U.S. will take 'prudent defensive measures' against North Korea threat: envoy
#World News
August 5, 2017

U.S. will take 'prudent defensive measures' against North Korea threat: envoy

1 Min Read

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and South Korean Ambassador to the U.N. Cho Tae-yul speak after a U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss the recent ballistic missile launch by North Korea at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., July 5, 2017.Mike Segar

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States "is taking and will continue to take prudent defensive measures to protect ourselves and our allies" from the threat posed by North Korea, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Saturday.

"The North Korean threat ... is rapidly growing more dangerous," Haley told the U.N. Security Council after the 15-member body imposed new sanctions on North Korea over its two long-range missiles tests in July.

"Further action is required."

Reporting by Michelle Nichols: Editing by Bernard Orr

