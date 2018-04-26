FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 26, 2018 / 3:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mattis plays down link between Iran nuclear deal and North Korea talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Defense Secretary Jim Mattis played down concerns on Thursday about whether a potential U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal would undermine attempts to strike an agreement with North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons program.

“Some people point out that this could impact on the North Korea negotiations. But I would say in that case, in light of Kim’s family and himself breaking every international treaty, every agreement they’ve ever made ... I’m less concerned with that ripple effect right now,” Mattis told a Senate hearing. He was referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“I think we need to focus on what is in the best interest of Middle East stability and the threat that Iran poses.”

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.