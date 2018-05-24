FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 10:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

North Korea says open to resolving issues with U.S. after Trump scraps summit: KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s vice foreign minister Kim Kye Gwan said the North is open to resolving issues with the United States whenever and however after U.S. President Donald Trump called off a June summit with its leader, Kim Jong Un.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the completed railway that connects Koam and Dapchon, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 24, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

“We had set in high regards President Trump’s efforts, unprecedented by any other president, to create a historic North Korea-U.S. summit,” said the vice foreign minister in a statement released on Friday by the North’s central news agency.

“We tell the United States once more that we are open to resolving problems at any time in any way,” he said.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by James Dalgleish

