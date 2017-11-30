FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mattis says has confidence in diplomatic efforts on North Korea
#World News
November 30, 2017 / 9:48 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Mattis says has confidence in diplomatic efforts on North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Thursday that he still had confidence in diplomatic efforts on North Korea and the United States would be “unrelenting” in working through the United Nations.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis delivers a few remarks to President Donald Trump on a North Korean missile test as Trump speaks with reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“I am not willing to say that diplomacy has not worked. We will continue to work diplomatically, we will continue to work through the United Nations, the United Nations Security Council and we will be unrelenting in that,” Mattis said before the start of a meeting with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Seraj at the Pentagon.

“At the same time, our diplomats will speak from a position of strength because we do have military options,” he added.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
