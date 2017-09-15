North Korea launch put millions in Japan into 'duck and cover': Mattis

OMAHA, Neb. (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Thursday that North Korea’s missile launch over Japan “put millions of Japanese into duck and cover” before it landed in the Pacific Ocean, and added that top U.S. officials had fully coordinated after the test-launch.

“We have just got done with the calls we always make to coordinate among ourselves. Steady as she goes,” Mattis told reporters traveling with him during a visit to the U.S. Strategic Command, which oversees U.S. nuclear forces.