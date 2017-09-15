U.S. nearing limits of diplomacy on North Korea: Trump adviser McMaster

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster said on Friday the United States was approaching the limit of what sanctions and diplomacy can accomplish in terms of reigning in North Korea’s weapons program.

National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster speaks during the daily briefing accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“For those ... who have been commenting on a lack of a military option, there is a military option,” McMaster told reporters at the White House, adding that it would not be the Trump administration’s preferred choice.