May 27, 2018 / 5:45 PM / a few seconds ago

U.S. officials in summit planning talks with North Korea at Panmunjom: State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. delegation is meeting with North Korean officials in Panmunjom, at the border between North and South Korea, about a possible U.S.-North Korea summit, a State Department spokeswoman said on Sunday.

A South Korean soldier checks a vehicle on the Grand Unification Bridge which leads to the truce village Panmunjom, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

“A U.S. delegation is in ongoing talks with North Korean officials at Panmunjom,” spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement. “We continue to prepare for a meeting between the President and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Frances Kerry

