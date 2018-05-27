U.S. officials in summit planning talks with North Korea at Panmunjom: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. delegation is meeting with North Korean officials in Panmunjom, at the border between North and South Korea, about a possible U.S.-North Korea summit, a State Department spokeswoman said on Sunday.
“A U.S. delegation is in ongoing talks with North Korean officials at Panmunjom,” spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement. “We continue to prepare for a meeting between the President and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.”
