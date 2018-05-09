FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 3:58 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

U.S. troops in South Korea not 'on the table' in initial North Korea talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. troop presence in South Korea would not be part of initial negotiations with North Korea, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday, ahead of expected talks between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“That’s not something that would be on the table in the initial negotiation,” Mattis told a Senate hearing, describing the 28,500 U.S. military forces on the peninsula as a “stabilizing presence.”

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali, Editing by Franklin Paul

