April 22, 2018 / 11:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. wants North Korea to dismantle nuclear arms for sanctions relief: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will not be willing to offer North Korea substantial sanctions relief before Pyongyang has substantially dismantled its nuclear programs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing administration officials.

FILE PHOTO - A North Korean flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su

“When the president says that he will not make the mistakes of the past, that means the U.S. will not be making substantial concessions, such as lifting sanctions, until North Korea has substantially dismantled its nuclear programs,” it quoted a senior Trump administration official as saying.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney

